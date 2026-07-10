Trinidad: Baby’s body reportedly seen floating in river

Police and volunteer rescuers launched an extensive search in Marabella after children reported seeing what appeared to be a baby’s body floating in a river.

Marabella, Trinidad: A body of a baby was seen floating in the waters of Trinidad and Tobago as the major search operation has been started. The incident was held at Park Lane, Gopaul Lands in Marabella River.

Local authorities and volunteer rescue groups deployed rapidly to the area on Wednesday evening after receiving the emergency alert.

The initial report came from a local mother whose young children first spotted the figure in the water. According to the police, they responded to the scene shortly after 5:00 PM. The woman explained that her son and daughter were riding their bicycles through Gopaul Lands when they looked down into the river and saw what appeared to be a deceased infant.

Following the initial police response, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service requested urgent assistance from the Hunters Search and Rescue Team at 6:08 PM.

Led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, the rescue team arrived on-site and began wading through water by 7:00 PM. A second search team, led by Shamsudeem Ayube, was also deployed to cover additional ground.

Captain Rambharat stated that the river water is roughly 18 inches deep, but rescuers faced immediate physical challenges. “A blockage was met about 1,000 feet downriver from the sighting,” Rambharat reported. “By 9 PM, our team had thoroughly searched this section twice. As the search continues, a third effort is under way.”

In a video shared widely on social media, the emotional mother of the children who made the discovery spoke out about the harrowing incident. She expressed shock and called for a deep investigation into whoever might be responsible.

“We hope we find who it is, who did this, who harmed that baby,” said in the video. “We would like to get justice to know who these people are who are doing this kind of thing.”

As of Thursday, the police have noted that they have not received any official reports of missing babies in the area. Investigators and search teams are continuing their efforts to locate the object seen by the children and fully verify the sighting.