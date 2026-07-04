SVG raises gasoline price to EC$18.31 per gallon in second fuel hike

The latest fuel price adjustment took effect on June 29, increasing gasoline to EC$18.31 per gallon, while diesel and low-sulphur diesel prices also rose, adding pressure on transport and living costs.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The retail prices of gasoline increased by 39% in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday (June 29, 2026) under the new adjustments. According to the Price Control Amendment Order, the maximum price at local pumps has reached an unprecedented EC$18.31 per gallon.

This sudden spike represents an approximate thirty-nine percent increase from the baseline price of EC$13.22 held earlier this year, compounding financial anxiety across the country. The latest schedule marks the second consecutive wave and fuel hikes implemented within a thirty day window. Just one month prior, an initial price adjustment raised from its baseline to EC $16.92 per gallon.

This secondary increase adds another EC$1.39 to that total, pushing retail rates well past the eighteen-dollar threshold and bringing them remarkably close to the levels that authorities previously warned would occur without state intervention. The escalation has extended uniformly across other essential petroleum products, hitting the transport and petroleum products hard.

Standard dieselene experienced a notable jump of EC$1.27, elevating its retail cap to EC$17.53 per gallon. Similarly, low-sulphur dieselene, which is heavily utilized by commercial fleets and public transport providers, has been adjusted upward by an even dollar, setting its new maximum retail price at EC$17.40 per gallon. Wholesale prices have climbed in tandem, with bulk installation caps sitting just below the retail figures.

The rapid succession of these price hikes has triggered intense public scrutiny and sharp criticism from political opposition and consumer advocacy groups, who point out that the current rates directly contradict mid-year stability assurances.

Government leadership had previously announced a three-month price cap structure intended to cushion citizens against volatile global energy markets by absorbing a portion of the rising import costs. The sudden reversal of this policy has prompted widespread concern among motorists, agricultural workers, and minibus operators, all of whom are facing soaring operational costs that threaten to ripple through the broader economy in the form of higher food prices and commuting fares.