Anderson Peters secures Bronze at ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025

Grenada: Anderson Peters of Grenada has secured a bronze medal in Men’s Javelin Throw at the ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025. He showcased a trailblazing performance but was left behind with a mere difference for the second position which was then secured by India’s Neeraj Chopra.

Anderson Peters ended third after throwing the javelin at a distance of 83.24 mark. Neeraj Chopra on the other hand ended at the 84.14 mark and secured silver medal position, while Julian Weber from Germany secured first position through a score of 86.12.

Other participating athletes included three from Poland, one from Moloda and one from Ukraine. The event, although held for international athletes, witnessed the most participation from athletes across Poland.

The ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025, this year was held for a single day, and several different competitions took place this year at the event. This event took place at the Silesian Stadium (Stadion Śląski) in Chorzów, Poland.

Anderson Peters has notably been one of the star players of Grenada, who has represented the island at several different events across the world including the Paris Olympics. He was able to secure a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 and has since then advanced in his career and represented the island at global level.

Upon this victory, Peters was welcomed to Grenada with a celebration along with other athletes at the Maurice Bishop International Airport. An island wide motorcade was also organised by the authorities to celebrate the victory of the champions.

He also participated in the Diamond League held in Switzerland, last year and secured a gold medal at the event, which further solidified his position as a well-seasoned athlete in Grenada. His consistent wins and performance have made his presence heard across the world as he continues to inspire the young and perform his best.