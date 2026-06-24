Search continues for missing businessman as vehicle found abandoned in Barrackpore

Police said his vehicle was tracked using GPS and later found abandoned on a back road in Barrackpore, raising concerns as family members continue searching for the 51-year-old businessman.

Trinidad & Tobago: Kelvin Samaroo, a renowned businessman from Trinidad and Tobago has disappeared and now the family is pleading for his safe return. Notably, his silver Nissan Almera was found abandoned on a road in Barrackpore days after he disappeared, leading to further chaos among the family.

Kelvin Samaroo who is a 51-year-old proprietor of Copy Rite Stationery Supplies on Rushworth Street, San Fernando, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday. His brother, Sheldon Samaroo saw his vehicle travelling behind him along Esmeralda Main Road.

According to the police, the two of them continued to drive along Union Road, Marabella, before Sheldon turned into Battoo Avenue while Kevin drove west and was not seen again.

His sister said that the family had also seen him earlier that evening when he visited her home in Williamsville to check on preparations for a prayer gathering scheduled for the following day.

She gave her statement to the police, saying, “It was Friday night, and he came across to check on me because I was having a little prayer gathering scheduled for the following day.”

The following day, alarm bells rang as Samaroo failed to attend the gathering.

“I even put out food for him because he was supposed to come by me for prayers. We kept calling and messaging him, but there was no response. That is when my sister and I realised something was wrong,” Sheldon added.

The family searched for him over the weekend and checked his business place because he often worked irregular hours, including weekends. As he assisted clients with Canadian and United States based visa appointments.

The filed a missing person report after several failed attempts of finding him. They officially lodged the complaint at the Gasparillo Police Station on Monday morning.

His vehicle was tracked using GPS technology and the police confirmed that it had been found abandoned on a back road in Barrackpore.

Although the location was suspicious and troubling, his sister said that he often travelled to different communities to carry out charitable acts and help Venezuelan migrants.

She also described her brother as a private person who recently disclosed that the work is becoming stressful but he never indicated that he intended to disappear.

She said that it was challenging currently and her brother was going through a lot while being stressed with work, but he had a strong mindset. The family is praying for the safe return of Samaroo.

Samaroo is described as being of East Indian descent by the police. They said that he is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, brown in complexion and of medium build, with short, greying hair and brown eyes. He has a vitiligo scar over his left eye and psoriasis scars on both elbows.

The search is going on as the family appealed to anyone with information that could assist investigators in locating him to contact the police.