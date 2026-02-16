Saint Lucia explores locally-owned shipping service to ease exports

During the visit, the delegation toured several agencies, including Winera, the Freezone Management Authority, Caribbean Grains, Brice and Company, and LUBECO.

Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Minister of Saint Lucia on Friday, had a discussion with Sophia Henry, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and with the members of the ministry. This discussion was focused on shipping services and addressing challenges in doing business.

During their visit, the concerned authorities along with Ernest Hilaire toured several agencies to have a clear idea about the operations of the agencies, challenges associated with the same and what is essential for further development.

The list of visited agencies included Winera, the Freezone Management Authority, Caribbean Grains, Brice and Company, and LUBECO.

One of the key areas which came into the light was that of shipping. This particular process is well-known among producers and is often regarded as one of the challenging processes. The shipping process includes preparing documentation which includes commercial invoice, packing list and security of origin. Furthermore the exporters of Saint Lucia are required to secure a freight forwarder and submit customs declaration at least 24-48 hours before vessel departure.

It is considered as very challenging because of complex, opaque and strictly enforced bureaucratic procedures. This whole process includes rigid documentation, phytosanitary requirements and high compliance standards, particularly for agricultural goods. Not only this, but also the limited infrastructure, high cost and logistical hurdles inclusive of lack of local agents, etc create delays for every small- scale exporters.

In many cases, those producers who even wish to get into the export market, tend to back off because of the above mentioned negative aspects and inefficient mechanism. To promote export and to create positive economic growth , job creation within the export sector, and a stronger trade balance, the focus has to be on making the system more efficient.

The Deputy Prime Minister with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce made a point to discuss seriously in regards to this concern. Both the leaders wish to eliminate these inefficiencies and wish to establish a Saint Lucian-owned shipping service.