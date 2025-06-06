PM Dr Terrance Drew to lead high-level delegations, pushing for sustainable development on global stage

The government aims to use these meetings to advance St Kitts and Nevis’s foreign policy, sustainable development and international partnerships.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew will be leading a high-level delegation to participate in two important international events - the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France, and the Brazil-Caribbean Summit in Brasília, Brazil.

These meetings will be part of a larger plan by the government to put St Kitts and Nevis’s foreign policy agenda forward, promote sustainable development, and also to deepen bilateral relations with other countries.

Prime Minister Drew noted that St Kitts and Nevis’s prominent role in these global forums shows the Federation’s determination to be visible and serve as an active voice on issues of international importance, while also working towards concrete outcomes to advance the growth and developmental priorities of the nation.

3rd United Nations Ocean Conference

The United Nations Ocean Conference is a stage for world leaders, experts, and partners to come together to present or put forward solutions for issues that affect the health of the oceans, which include climate change and conservation of marine resources.

Moreover, in the case of St Kitts and Nevis, this global forum will be used to foster the Federation’s support for the Sustainable Island State Agenda, while also playing a meaningful role in the global discussion of ocean policy.

The delegation for the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference includes:

Dr Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development

Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office

Colincia Levine, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sustainable Development

Miguel Flemming, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture

Mutyce Williams, Ambassador, UN Mission

Eustance Wallace, Minister Counselor

Javon Liburd, Press Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office

Brazil-Caribbean Summit

The Brazil-Caribbean Summit is a key forum for dialogue between Brazil and Caribbean countries to improve diplomatic relationships. It uses economic cooperation and addresses issues of common concern like climate change, energy security, food security and investment opportunities.

The delegation for the Brazil-Caribbean Summit includes: