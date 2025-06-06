Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online

PM Dr Terrance Drew to lead high-level delegations, pushing for sustainable development on global stage

The government aims to use these meetings to advance St Kitts and Nevis’s foreign policy, sustainable development and international partnerships.

Written by Amara Campbell

Published On 2025-06-06 17:29:54

PM Dr Terrance Drew

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew will be leading a high-level delegation to participate in two important international events - the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France, and the Brazil-Caribbean Summit in Brasília, Brazil.

These meetings will be part of a larger plan by the government to put St Kitts and Nevis’s foreign policy agenda forward, promote sustainable development, and also to deepen bilateral relations with other countries.

Prime Minister Drew noted that St Kitts and Nevis’s prominent role in these global forums shows the Federation’s determination to be visible and serve as an active voice on issues of international importance, while also working towards concrete outcomes to advance the growth and developmental priorities of the nation.

3rd United Nations Ocean Conference 

The United Nations Ocean Conference is a stage for world leaders, experts, and partners to come together to present or put forward solutions for issues that affect the health of the oceans, which include climate change and conservation of marine resources. 

Moreover, in the case of St Kitts and Nevis, this global forum will be used to foster the Federation’s support for the Sustainable Island State Agenda, while also playing a meaningful role in the global discussion of ocean policy.

The delegation for the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference includes:

  • Dr Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development
  • Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office
  • Colincia Levine, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sustainable Development
  • Miguel Flemming, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture
  • Mutyce Williams, Ambassador, UN Mission
  • Eustance Wallace, Minister Counselor
  • Javon Liburd, Press Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office

Brazil-Caribbean Summit

The Brazil-Caribbean Summit is a key forum for dialogue between Brazil and Caribbean countries to improve diplomatic relationships. It uses economic cooperation and addresses issues of common concern like climate change, energy security, food security and investment opportunities.

The delegation for the Brazil-Caribbean Summit includes:

  • Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Dr Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development
  • Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office
  • Javon Liburd, Press Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office
  • Jazzee Connor, Foreign Service Officer, Specialist in Latin American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

