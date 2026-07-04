Murder suspect arrested at Ferry Terminal after Tobago Deaconess found dead

Police intercepted the suspect as he disembarked in Port of Spain after launching a coordinated operation following the fatal stabbing of a church deaconess in Mt. St. George, Tobago.

Port of Spain, Trinidad: A quiet Tobago village is in deep shock following the brutal murder of a beloved church leader and security worker. However, a high-stakes, cross-island manhunt ended in a swift arrest just hours after her body was discovered.

The tragedy unfolded in the peaceful community of Mt. St. George, Tobago. A worried relative walked into a home at #1 Village Street to check on 39-year-old Neisha Roberts, who had last been seen alive the night before.

Inside the house, the relative made a horrifying discovery: Roberts was dead, having suffered multiple stab wounds.

First responders quickly secured the area. Investigators soon learned that Roberts was a highly respected member of the community. She was employed with the National Maintenance, Training and Security Company Limited (MTS) and served faithfully as a deaconess at the Mt. St. George Seventh-day Adventist Church.

According to grieving family members and neighbors, Roberts had recently ended a romantic relationship. Detectives believe the killing stemmed from a tragic domestic dispute involving her former partner.

The Catch

The killer immediately tried to escape by blending in with daily commuters on the inter-island sea bridge. However, law enforcement moved with precision. The moment Tobago homicide detectives identified the primary suspect and realized he had boarded the fast ferry, they triggered an immediate, cross-island dragnet.

Information was relayed to Trinidad, where a joint task force, including Port Security, intelligence units, and transit police quietly deployed to the Port of Port of Spain. They monitored the ferry's location in real-time while setting up tactical positions at the arrival terminal.

The moment the vessel docked and the offloading ramp lowered, undercover officers positioned themselves among the crowds. As passengers began streaming off the boat, police spotted the suspect walking down the ramp. Officers closed in rapidly, surrounding the man and taking him into custody without incident before he could blend into the capital's busy streets. He remains detained in Trinidad awaiting transport back to Tobago to face formal charges.