Machico Drive blaze marks Antigua's fifth major fire of 2026

The Machico Drive fire is the latest in a series of major blazes reported across Antigua this year, with emergency crews responding to fires at commercial properties, public facilities and heavy equipment.

Antigua: Firefighters responded to a major blaze on Machico Drive on Monday, July 21, after thick smoke was seen rising near the Airport Road area. Emergency crews worked to contain the fire as videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported, and officials had not yet confirmed the cause of the fire at the time of publication.

This latest incident adds to a string of major fires that have kept emergency responders busy across Antigua during 2026. Based on publicly reported incidents, the Mahico Drive fire is at least the fifth major fire event reported on the island this year.

This highlights an ongoing series of blazes affecting commercial properties, public facilities and heavy equipment.

Earlier this month, on July 2, a building opposite the M&M Service Station on Old Parham Road was completely destroyed in an early morning fire. Fire tenders from the St. John’s, Coolidge and All Saints stations responded after receiving the emergency call at approximately 1:07 a.m. The building was undergoing repairs at that time, and all of its contents were lost in the massive fire. No injuries were reported, and the Antigua and Barbuda Fire Department launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Before that, on May 13, a massive fire engulfed a two-storey commercial building on Wehner Road that housed Vince’s Hardware Store and a restaurant. Five fire tenders responded as firefighters fought the blaze for hours. Witnesses reported that they heard explosions during the incident. The emergency crew also faced water supply challenges because of an island-wide power outage. Nobody was injured and no casualties were reported as people escaped safely.

In late February, crews from multiple agencies fought the largest fire described in the history of the Cooks Landfill. The place was engulfed in fire as flames erupted across a large section of the dump site. Authorities continued monitoring hotspots while investigations into the cause were launched.

Earlier in the year, police also investigated the destruction of an excavator in John Hughes after the heavy-duty machine was burned beyond repair. The owners believed that it was a deliberate act.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the latest Machico Drive blaze as all the incidents in 2026 underscores the importance of ongoing fire prevention efforts.