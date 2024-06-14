The airfares for LIAT 2020 will be determined by the Nigerian Air Peace with 70% ownership in the airline.

Antigua and Barbuda: The airfares for LIAT 2020 will be determined by the Nigerian Air Peace with 70% ownership in the airline. As the airline has been approaching to its official operation, the questions have been raised on its airfares structure.

According to the authorities, the airfares will be decided through the costs of the operation of the airline within the Caribbean region. Air Peace owned 70% stakes in the LIAT 2020, while the government of Antigua and Barbuda has 30%, making the company decide the prices.

With this ownership, the subsidies from government are no longer viable to make flying between Caribbean countries more affordable for residents. Antigua Government Spokesman Lionel “Max” Hurst addressed the concerns related to the airfares for LIAT 2020 and added that this is predominately privately owned company, with several national treasuries supporting its operation.

The shit to private ownership has restricted the government of Antigua and Barbuda to take major decisions for the airline and the cost of the flying onboard the airline is also one of them. However, the government also extended it intend to share the ownership with other Caribbean countries, reducing its stake so that the responsibility could spread across the region.

The approach of the government of Antigua and Barbuda aimed to foster great partnership among Caribbean nations which will be according to the operation of the airline and its costs. Air Peace is the primary private operator and played major role in determining airfare pricing.

According to the Hurst, the LIAT 2020 has been working to make air travel attractive and accessible for large groups that are travelling within the Caribbean region. Antigua and Barbuda has been serving as the central base for the travel as it could ensure the affordable journey for the Caribbean residents.

LIAT 2020 is set to return to skies in August 2024 as it has received the AOC, but the partnership deals with the Caribbean Development Bank has been delaying the process.