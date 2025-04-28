Trinidad and Tobago Elections: Special Needs Voter Allegedly Denied Right to Vote

Shania Shenelle Mohammed, a special needs voter allegedly denied right to vote at the polling station during the General elections 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: Election staffs have grounded voting rights for a special needs voter. They reportedly preventing her from exercising her democratic right to vote during the current Trinidad and Tobago elections.

Shania Shenelle Mohammed, a special needs young woman, received denial at the polling station this morning according to her father. Election officials declared Shania ineligible to vote because in their view she lacked understanding of the voting procedure when her mother sought help at the polling station.

Shania's father expressed his concerns

Shania’s father expressed his emotions while stating "My daughter is a special child. The polling booth personnel told her mother that voter registration was off limits to Shania because she did not grasp the voting procedure." He went on to address the situation stating, "This is total stripiness. It’s unfair and discriminatory.”

He wanted to know if deaf people and non-verbal individuals together with blind persons would encounter similar voting obstacles because disability status should not bar anyone from exercising their constitutional right to vote.

Community reacts to this incident

Community members along with disability advocates have requested quick official clarification from Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) because of this incident.

The electoral guidelines in Trinidad and Tobago provide persons with disabilities the option to receive assistance at voting facilities to enable their right to vote. Families or qualified election workers can guide voters needing help after completing the necessary procedure guidelines.

Tobago West Candidate sheds light on the incident

Tobago West Candidate Aretha Clarke after casting her vote during the polling, interacted with media people and shed light on the issue of tackling disabled voters. She criticized the entire matter and said that there is an issue with accessibility for disabled voters at polling stations.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission has yet to provide an official statement regarding the incident at the time when this article was written.

The family demands expanded election staff training about sensitivity together with proper inclusive policies to run an integral part of democratic procedures.



