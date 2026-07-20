Emerald Sakara Launches Caribbean Luxury Rum Voyage for March 2027

The seven-night voyage from St. Thomas to San Juan will combine luxury yacht cruising with rum tastings, island excursions and cultural experiences, offering travellers a deeper look into the Caribbean’s heritage.

Emerald Cruises has launched a seven-night Caribbean rum-themed voyage aboard Emerald Sakara, combining luxury yacht cruising, island exploration and the region's rich rum heritage from March 2027.

The exclusive journey will take guests between St. Thomas and San Juan aboard Emerald Sakara. The guests would be offered curated tastings, cultural experiences and destination-focused activities designed around one of the Caribbean’s most recognised traditions.

This reflects a growing trend in luxury travel where passengers are looking beyond sightseeing and seeking deeper connections with local heritage, food, craftsmanship and traditions. The sailing uses rum as a way to explore Caribbean history, culture and island identity.

Luxury Cruise travellers are continuously choosing experiences that provide a stronger connection to destinations. The Caribbean attracts visitors for its beaches and marine landscapes, but themed voyages like these are creating new ways to understand the region’s culture.

Emerald Sakara’s latest sailing gives passengers an opportunity to explore the Caribbean through its historic rum-making traditions while enjoying a smaller luxury yacht experience.

The major benefits of this voyage are, it's a dedicated seven-night Caribbean sailing aboard Emerald Sakara, a voyage that focuses on rum heritage, local flavours and island traditions. And it will also include exclusive tastings and educational experiences connected to Caribbean rum culture, a smaller luxury yacht environment designed for a more intimate travel experience.

The sailing will highlight how luxury cruises are evolving from simple destination visits into immersive cultural journeys.

Emerald Cruises has introduced a specialised Caribbean itinerary called “Quintessential Caribbean with Rum Sommelier Alejandro Ferris.” It will depart on March 13, 2027 and the voyage will operate aboard Emerald Sakara, which is a luxury yacht designed for smaller-scale cruising and destination-focused experiences.

The itinerary combines premium onboard accommodation with experiences centred on Caribbean rum traditions.

The Caribbean is often marketed through beaches, resorts and ocean activities, but luxury travellers are increasingly interested in stories behind destinations.

Things like food, drinks, crafts, and local traditions are becoming important parts of modern travel. Emerald Sakara’s themed voyage uses rum as a cultural entry point that allows passengers to discover how the spirit has influenced island communities.