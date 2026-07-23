Contour Airlines Announces New Direct Flights Between Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago

Contour Airlines will launch direct flights between Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago from October 5, operating four days a week with onward connections to San Juan and St. Thomas.

Dominica: Contour Airlines has announced new direct flights between Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago, with service scheduled to begin on October 5, 2026. Operating with a 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet, the new route will strengthen regional connectivity and provide a more convenient travel option for residents, businesses and visitors.

The Dominica route forms part of Contour Airlines' wider Caribbean expansion. In addition to the new Dominica-Trinidad service, the U.S.-based carrier will also introduce nonstop flights between St. Thomas and St. Maarten, expanding travel options across the northeastern Caribbean. Passengers travelling between Trinidad and Tobago and Dominica will also have the option of continuing to San Juan or St. Thomas on the same aircraft.

The new schedule takes effect on October 5, 2026.

Mondays

St. Thomas to St. Maarten: Depart STT at 11:35 a.m. and arrive at SXM at 12:30 p.m.

St. Maarten to St. Thomas: Depart SXM at 1:15 p.m. and arrive at STT at 2:10 p.m.

Fridays

St. Thomas to St. Maarten: Depart STT at 12:35 p.m. and arrive at SXM at 1:35 p.m.

St. Maarten to St. Thomas: Depart SXM at 2:30 p.m. and arrive at STT at 3:25 p.m.

Passengers will receive complimentary snacks and inflight service.

The new routes are expected to improve regional connectivity while supporting overnight visitation, multi-island itineraries, and increased travel for business, leisure, and cultural exchange.

“Expanding air service remains one of the Department’s highest priorities, and we are excited to welcome Contour Airlines’ new nonstop service between St. Thomas and St. Maarten,” said Jennifer Matarangas-King, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“This new route strengthens connectivity within the Caribbean while creating new opportunities for visitors to experience the beauty, culture and hospitality of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It also reinforces the longstanding relationships between our neighboring islands while supporting continued growth of our visitor economy.”

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. said the service reflects the administration’s continued focus on improving transportation infrastructure and creating new opportunities for economic growth throughout the territory.

“Reliable and convenient air access is essential to the continued success of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Governor Bryan said. “This new nonstop service strengthens our ties with our Caribbean neighbors, creates new opportunities for commerce and tourism, and makes it easier for visitors to experience everything our islands have to offer.”

Officials at Princess Juliana International Airport also welcomed the announcement, emphasizing the importance of dependable regional transportation for Caribbean residents, businesses and visitors.

“We are pleased to welcome Contour Airlines’ continued investment in Sint Maarten through the launch of nonstop service to St. Thomas,” said Michael Cleaver, Chief Executive Officer of Princess Juliana International Airport.

“Every new route strengthens the connectivity that is so vital to island communities. It expands opportunities for tourism and commerce, enhances mobility for residents, and provides travelers with greater choice as they explore the Caribbean.”

The Department of Tourism said the expanded network represents another step in its efforts to improve regional air connectivity and strengthen partnerships with neighbouring Caribbean destinations.

Contour Airlines has also confirmed that flights between Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, providing travellers with direct access between the two destinations as well as onward connections to San Juan and St. Thomas on the same aircraft.