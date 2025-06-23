Bahamas Braces for Life-Threatening Heat Wave: Public Urged to Stay Indoors

According to the Met Department, a severe heat wave is expected to impact the eastern United States and the Caribbean.

Bahamas: The Ministry of Health and Wellness has issued a public advisory in collaboration with the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, which has issued a heat advisory warning in response to the expected dangerously high heat index levels expected this week.

As per the report from the Met Department, a sever heat wave is expected to impact the eastern United States and the Caribbean. The heat wave is expected to bring a series of record-breaking temperatures throughout this week. Health officials have been urging the locals in response to the inclement climate to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to avoid heat-related illness.

As per the advisory released the heat index has been calculated as how a human will feel when relative humidity is considered as a factor with actual air temperature. This has been projected to fall under extreme categories as follows;

Excessive Heat: Feels like 102°F to 111°F

Severe Heat: Feels like 112°F to 122°F

Extremely Severe Heat: Feels like over 122°F

The Ministry of Health has then warned that such intense heat conditions could significantly increase the risk of heat related issue, such as cramps, dizziness, fainting spells, and heat exhaustion. The Ministry also highlighted that in extreme circumstances the prolonged exposure may even result in heat stroke or death if not promptly treated.

The Ministry has particularly advised that young children and elderly should stay indoors and limit physical activities as they particularly remain at risk.

“Heat stroke can be fatal, if not recognised and treated immediately. If anyone becomes confused, extremely drowsy or unconscious, seek emergency medical help right away,” the advisory said.

The Ministry of Health has also advised the public to stay at cool places and wear light-coloured clothes with breathable fabric. It is also advised to wear head coverings, and avoiding peak sun hours if going outdoors.