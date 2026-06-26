Bahamas: COI Leader Lincoln Bain named in alleged land scam complaints

Three individuals reportedly filed complaints with the Department of Lands and Surveys after alleging they paid for land near Coral Harbour but never received ownership, prompting calls for a formal investigation.

The Bahamas: Coalition of Independents (COI) leader Lincoln Bain is allegedly involved in a Real Estate Scam. As per sources and information, recently, three individuals have made a report to the Department of Lands and Surveys stating that they have paid Seatless COI Leader Lincoln Bain $1,500 per acre for property located near the Coral Harbour Roundabout.

The victims of the alleged scam have also provided receipts as evidence of payment and identified the middle man who purportedly received the funds on behalf of Bain.

Allegedly, the three individuals claimed that they did not secure the ownership of the land even after making the payments. They reported the matter to the Department of Lands and Survey and were leaving the department in distress when they made the claim of not getting the ownership to concerned bystanders.

It is further alleged that the incident involves an organisation known as the Farmland Association. Members of the organisation reportedly pay monthly dues of $25 per acre. Allegedly, the association has approximately 200 members and many of them hold interest in multiple acres.

A worker is reportedly identified as Bethel, who administers the association’s WhatsApp group, disseminates communications to other members, and also collects funds from the association’s headquarters in Pinewood.

Reportedly, the members of the organisation are encouraged to bring their memberships and financial obligations up to date and they are charged an additional $100 fee for a letter to be submitted to the concerned department.

Further allegations indicate that members are being informed that a surveyor, who is identified as Ferguson, will appraise improvements on occupied land for $610 and vacant land for $410.

Many members joined the organisation as early as 2002 and now concerns have been raised that these practices may constitute the exploitation of the members. The financial implications in this case are potentially significant as the association is said to have more than 200 members.

Notably, the Department of Lands and Surveys has been monitoring well fields and addressing issues related to unauthorized occupation of Crown land.

It is being said that Bain is representing the government actions that are being taken related to land acquisitions as his own efforts to regularize members’ land status while simultaneously charging members $100 each for letters to the Department.

Additionally, allegations involving a separate land-related scheme that encompasses the property near Coral Harbour has also surfaced where individuals reportedly paid amounts ranging from $1,000 per acre to $1,500 for one-and-a-half-acre parcels. The people claiming to have been affected possess receipts and other documentation supporting their allegations.

Given the seriousness of these allegations, any person who believes they may have been affected are told to file a report with the Royal Bahamas Police Force. A thorough and independent investigation by the appropriate authorities would be necessary to determine the facts and assess whether any criminal or civil wrongdoing has occurred.