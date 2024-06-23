New Indoor Cricket Facility opened in Benjamin’s Park

A new indoor cricket facility has been opened at Benjamin’s Park in Portsmouth on Friday under the patronage of the Sports Division of Dominica

The facility is part of the ongoing efforts to develop and rehabilitate sporting infrastructure around the island in a bid to foster community spirit.

The sporting facility is also aimed at investing in the country’s sportsmen and women at the Grassroots level. An opening ceremony for the facility was held on Friday, featuring West Indies players as a special guest.

The facility was announced for Benjamin Park in May 2022 which is aimed at bringing the sports lovers together on the stage to freely polish their skills in the cricket field. The facility is being constructed with proper measures that could facilitate or accommodate practice for players despite the weather conditions before competitions.

With this infrastructure development, the facility has also been bolstering the resilient development of Dominica while providing enhanced room for players to play. It will support the efficient skills of the players and provide them with an efficient ground to enhance their skills in cricket where even weather cannot affect anything.

The facility is being developed to allow players to practice 24 by 7 and this is an indoor facility that will help players to practice even in night time.

The outdoor facilities have posed a significant challenge for the players amid the inclement weather conditions which has a proper season in the Caribbean region.

Due to this, players used to stop their practice, which has affected their preparation for several international stages and world cups.

Oscar George- Minister of Sports of Dominica added that the indoor facility will mitigate these challenges as it will provide a platform to the players within the bad weather conditions and other problems which are being faced by players at the outdoor facilities.

The entire work on the facility has been completed with proper cricket matting and lights which will help players in brushing up their skills.