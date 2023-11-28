Caribbean Airlines to start daily flights for WI vs Eng

Caribbean Airlines announced the daily flights across the Caribbean for the upcoming cricket carnival, including the ODI and T201 homes series

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines announced the daily flights across the Caribbean for the upcoming cricket carnival, including the ODI and T201 homes series. The service will start on December 3, 2023, and run through December 21, 2023.

Caribbean Airlines announced the service of the flights under the “Welcome Home to Cricket” campaign. As per the airline, the Christmas season is the perfect time to spend the vacation while watching an exciting home series of ODI and T201 with daily flights.

The daily flights will make people witness the exciting matches between the West Indies and England 2023 International Homes series. Besides this, the airline also announced the games for the series.

The flights will enhance the connectivity between the regions throughout the home series.

Schedule of the flights

Caribbean Airlines will provide the service to Barbados to Grenada daily from December 3 to 21, 2023. The service will be given to connect the people through the region to support the team.

The second service will be provided from Trinidad to Antigua. The flights will fly throughout the series for 6x weekly.

The third flight service will fly on the route from Trinidad to Barbados daily.

The daily service of the flight will also be included from Trinidad to Grenada.

The international home series between West Indies and England will be started on December 3, 2023, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. It is the 2nd CG United ODIs for Christmas. The schedule of the cricket matches between the two teams has also been announced.

The two series will include three ODIs and five T20Is. It will begin in Antigua and Barbuda on December 3, 2023 and conclude in Trinidad and Tobago on December 21, 2023.

It is considered an important preparation tournament for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA in June 2024.

Full Schedule: WI vs England

Dec 3: 1st ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

Dec 6: 2nd ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

Dec 9: 3rd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Dec 12: 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Dec 14: 2nd T20I, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

Dec 16: 3rd T20I, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

Dec 19: 4th T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Dec 21: 5th T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

