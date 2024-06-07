Music Festival-themed Agri-Night Market set to return to St Kitts, features stalls of local farmers

The St Kitts Music Festival-themed Agri-Night Market is all set to return to Basseterre Public Market on June 26, 2024, from 5 pm to 10 pm.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts Music Festival-themed Agri-Night Market is all set to return to Basseterre Public Market on June 26, 2024, from 5 pm to 10 pm. The market features the participation of vendors, meat producers, fishers, agro-processors, and small business owners on the basis of their registrations with certain requirements.

The registrations are now open to all individuals related to the agriculture and farming industry and only registered applicants are allowed to attend the market. The event offers an exclusive chance to individuals working in the agricultural industry to enhance their techniques of farming and locally grown products.

In the market, the vendors, agro-processors, and fishers put stalls of their locally grown products on the assigned booths and get the businesses. The event is filled with entertaining activities and enhancement of the locally grown products that are brought by the attendees or tourists.

The individuals are able to get the registration forms at the Basseterre Public Market, the Department of Agriculture, LaGuerite, the Department of Marine Resources, and the Ministry of Agriculture, building #16 Port Zante.

This month’s edition will be themed with St Kitts Music Festival which is the ultimate destination of tourist arrivals and entertainment. With the help of the festival, the vendors, and farmers of St Kitts and Nevis showcase their unique products and sell them to the tourists who will arrive in the country from across the globe.

The market will feature stalls of different products such as vegetables, locally grown hair and skin products, fruits (mangoes), stationery elements, bags, earrings, paintings, clothes, and other specialties of St Kitts and Nevis.

The deadline for registration is Friday, June 21, 2024, and admission to the market is free. The night market will be the showcase of the flourished agriculture sector of St Kitts and Nevis as it is an opportunity for farmers to get a dedicated market for their products.

It is considered the ultimate celebration of the agriculture sector and the festival for the farmers as the products will be grown in St Kitts and Nevis.

In addition to that, the market is also considered valuable for the 25% import reduction by 2025 agenda of CARICOM which is significantly supported by Samal Duggins- Minister of Agriculture. He has initiated several measures to fulfill the agenda and develop the agricultural sector where the imports get reduced and exports get increased.

Further, the St Kitts Music Festival is also an ultimate celebration of the tourism economy as it will invite tourists from across the globe.