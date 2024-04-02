Man engages with RagDoll, now expecting third child with it

A man from Columbia named Cristian engaged with RagDoll and termed it the meeting with the love of his life after being single for a number of years.

World: A man from Columbia named Cristian engaged with RagDoll and termed it the meeting with the love of his life after being single for several years. He then built his family with dolls and now the said couple is expecting their third child who will be called Sammy.

After getting engaged with RagDoll, the couple had two children and now Cristain himself announced the pregnancy of his fiancée in his recent TikTok video. He shared the video and said that they are all set to welcome their third child who will be named Sammy.

In the video, the man filmed his RagDoll fiancée named Natalia and himself as they wore the same T-shirts, with “Papa de Sammy” and “Mama de Sammy” written across it. He also showcased the pictures of his two children wearing the same shirts.

The announcement video on TikTok secured more than 120,000 views and 2,194 likes, commencing the debate among the users of the social media. Some people laughed, some even asked about the situation, and some showcased concerns about the mental health of the person.

Many users also called him “weird” and stated that the situation was quite concerning and this could not be possible. Some also mentioned it as a “publicity stunt” and noted that this was a mere tactic to gain popularity, and followers on social media so that he could earn money.

Some people even mocked him by saying that he would not have to fulfill the tantrums of the family and there would be no burden. One hilariously remarked,” Everybody will be happy with food good clothes good children support good not a thing to worry about.”

Many also quoted that there would be no scene of cheating and the Rogdoll would remain more reliable in the relationship which is the best part.

Another mentioned,” This the type of relationship that will last, he got to do everything for them. Well, Ragdoll won’t cheat on him and she won’t be arguing with him either.”

Some people also joked about the situation and said that the relationship would be more trustworthy and the stress wouldn’t be any problem it. People added that the man is living his best time.

One also expressed his disappointment and said,” Just like his wife and children I have no words. 2024 I have been hopeful for you.”

The video garnered massive attention on social media, and people said that the man was crazy and that it was not possible.