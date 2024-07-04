Laventille man Shot dead in Port of Spain

A man was shot dead on George Street, Port of Spain on July 3rd. The deceased is being identified as 44-years-old Laventille man.

According to the sources, the police was notified about Gunshots near the George Street Health Centre at around 1:15 am.

Upon arrival, the police found a dead body of Leon King aka ‘Toby’, a permanent resident of Plaisance Terrace, Laventille. Reportedly, the dead body of the king was lying outside the building 54-56 of the George Street Housing Development.

After the immediate arrival, the police started investigating the crime scene, where the district medical officer announced the death of King. The dead body was then ordered to send to the Forensic Science Centre for a post-mortem for further investigations.

The dead body of the King was identified by his mother on the crime scene.

Sources stated that the police found eight spent shells and one spent 5.56 shells from the crime scene.

Reportedly, while investigating with the residents, the police were informed that King was walking along the roadway as observed by the local residents. Reports are that King was confronted by a man who was wearing dark coloured clothes. The suspect reportedly shot king several times before he ran out of the crime scene.

Leon King, is also reported to have a previous track record in crime. Reportedly, in 2020 the police executed a search warrant at his residence for illegal firearms and ammunition.

However, after the investigation, he was charged for illegal possession of Cannabis and Cocaine at his residence.

Sources stated that, 1.269 kilograms of Cannabis along with 215 grams of Cocaine was recovered from his house. Toby, was then arrested and was taken to Besson Street Police Station.

He was then charged for two offences; possession of cannabis and possession of cocaine, both for the purpose of trafficking.

Further investigations are still undergoing and research is still being carried out for the identification of the Suspect.