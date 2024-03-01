Port of Spain: Man attempts robbery on tourist, arrested

Man held by police after the robbery of a gold chain from a tourist along Charlotte Street in Port of Spain on 28 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was held by police officers at the corner of Queen Janelle Commissiong Street and George Street immediately after the robbery of a gold chain from a tourist along Charlotte Street in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on the noon of Wednesday, 28 February around 11:35 am.

As per the reports, the incident of robbery in Port of Spain with a tourist happened on the day at nearly 11:35 am while the victim tourist with her husband was walking along Charlotte Street. The victims were the visitors who were sailing on the Emerald Princess cruise ship.

It is mentioned that while the tourist couple was out on the street the suspect went near the victim and suddenly snatched the gold chain from the neck of the tourist woman and fled from the place instantly. The suspect ran towards the Queen Janelle Commissiong Street from Charlotte Street.

The incident of the robbery with the tourist woman in Port of Spain was immediately reported to the police department. In response, the police officers who were on foot patrol at the time in the area were alerted and PC Bishop with PC Simmons took charge instantly.

The police officers observed the suspected man running along the street at the location of the crime and started a chase to catch him. The police officers after a short chase managed to catch the suspect at the corner of George Street and Queen Janelle Commissiong Street.

The suspect was arrested by the officers and taken into custody. The suspect was afterwards handed over to the officers of the Central Police Station.

The police officers are conducting the interrogation and also continuing the investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the connection of the arrested suspect with the gang or other such criminals involved in such crimes around the nation.

The people of the nation and the local residents of the communities around Port of Spain are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of robbery with foreign visitors by a suspect who later got arrested by the police department.

The people are saying, “Well, tourists will be avoiding Trinidad with the fears of being robbed in broad daylight in Port Of Spain, and nobody wants to swim in the oily beaches of Tobago. There goes the tourism of the country.”

People also said, “Poverty breeds crime this young man needs a lot of help, hope he gets the help he needs things could be worse in his demonic ways his life could have been taken thank God the police got him he will go and learn a trade to better his life he looked so young.”