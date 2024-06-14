JetBlue doubles service to Saint Lucia, touches down at UVF

JetBlue touched down at Saint Lucia for the inaugural evening flight as the airline expanded its daily service from New York

Castries, Saint Lucia: JetBlue touched down at Saint Lucia for the inaugural evening flight as the airline expanded its daily service from New York. The service started on Thursday at 10: 31 pm from John F Kennedy International Airport, enhancing connectivity for both the airline and the island.

Saint Lucia will operate the evening flights until July 23, 2024, aiming to cater to the demand of US tourists during the ongoing festive season. The return flight will depart from Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) at 11: 31 pm on the same day, providing an enhanced connection between the two countries.

With its new service, JetBlue has doubled the flights to Saint Lucia which operates daily from Monday to Sunday. The airlift sector has recorded significant growth for the country with the rise in the seating capacity of different airlines.

The reports outlined that Saint Lucia will receive an additional 113,000 airline seats by the end of 2024 which will also include 40,000 more seats available for Summer 2024 and the additional 3,000 seats from the Caribbean region.

JetBlue offers non-stop service to Saint Lucia with different flights and routes, aiming to provide direct travel to US tourists who are seeking to visit the island nation. It is also aimed at enhancing the business prospects and generating new employment opportunities for the local citizens.

Earlier, Saint Lucia welcomed the service of flights from Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey with a capacity of 129. The service provided boost to the tourism economy of the country with the additional influx of the tourists from across the globe.

In addition to that, JetBlue also launched the Mint luxury service in the Caribbean and operated the flight service from Boston Logan International Airport to Saint Lucia, starting November 3, 2018. The airline provided the Mint service on Saturday flight from New York to the country starting February 2019.

JetBlue offers direct service to Saint Lucia with efficient seating capacity and enhanced travel experience for the tourists and passengers.