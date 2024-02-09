Direct flights of interCaribbean Airways between Barbados and Jamaica commences

The non-stop direct flights of interCaribbean Airways between Barbados and Jamaica have commenced on Wednesday.

Caribbean: The non-stop direct flights of interCaribbean Airways between Barbados and Jamaica have commenced on Tuesday. The inaugural flight touched down at the Grantley Adams International Airport which is welcomed with the brief ceremony in the country.

The direct flights from Bridgetown, Barbados to Kingston, Jamaica will provide efficient ease and convenience to the tourists and embrace the regional integration. The new route will foster close ties between Caribbean nations and enhance the economic growth of the countries.

Besides this, through the flights, the two nations will be able to strengthen their relations and exchange their ways on culture and investment aspects. While enhancing connection, the service will be helpful in exploring the beauty of the Caribbean region like never before.

The flight service is part of the 32nd-anniversary celebration of the interCaribbean Airways. The service is lauded by the governments of Barbados and Grenada as they are looking forward to enhanced connectivity across the region.

interCaribbean Airways stated, “February 6, 2024, marked a monumental occasion for the interCaribbean Airways family. We took flight and soared to new heights as we celebrated 32 years of Connecting you and the Caribbean and what is now, our longest flight – new direct service connecting Barbados and Jamaica.”

The airline expressed gratitude to the entire crew and dedicated and loyal employees for making this next step in our journey possible

Founder and Chairman, Lyndon Gardiner, alongside esteemed officials from Jamaica and Barbados, came together for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the beginning of this fantastic new connection.

Chairman of interCaribbean, Lyndon Gardiner, acting CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Craig Hinds, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados Kerrie D Symmonds expressed pleasure and talked about the significance of the partnership and its importance to the two nations.

CEO of BTMI added that their team will continue to build out regional connectivity while positioning themselves as the hub for the Southern Caribbean. He said that they will maintain a strong connection to the North Caribbean and the flights of the interCaribbean Airways will play a significant role in it.

Jamaican authorities added that the service of the airline will help in fostering their sports tourism, business sector, carnivals, and other events.

Craig Hinds added that the sectors such as sports, and festivals including Crop Over will be enhanced and the flights will also assist will allowing ease of travel throughout the region for the Caribbean neighbours.

Besides this, PowerFM ‘s Troy “BLACKSTORM” Coutain and Kareem “Dee Jay Kareem” Lewis arrived safely in Jamaica on the flight of interCaribbean Airways.

They both join other Media Personalities throughout the Caribbean to share the momentous occasion of interCaribbean’s inaugural direct route flight between Jamaica and Barbados.

In addition to that, passengers also expressed excitement about the direct flights between Jamaica and Barbados and said that they would be able to connect to the Caribbean region easily. They added that the flights will provide them with a chance to explore several occasions, events, and festivals in the Caribbean seamlessly and easily.

The citizens of both the countries also expressed pleasure and mentioned that the flight will enhance the friendly relations between two countries. It will enhance the route between Jamaica and Barbados and make them easily travel through this.