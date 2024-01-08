interCaribbean Airways to launch flights between Barbados and Jamaica

interCaribbean Airways is all set to launch new nonstop flights between Barbados and Jamaica from February 16, 2024.

Caribbean: interCaribbean Airways is all set to launch new nonstop flights between Barbados and Jamaica from February 16, 2024. The flights will provide service for three days per week.

With the new service, the airline will connect destinations such as Grenada, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Antigua, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. The flights will also connect the tourists with Georgetown via Barbados.

The new route will also provide great services to the customers with several facilities, which are:

It will provide service through the regional jets of interCaribbean Airways. People will fly fast through these jets on the route from Barbados to Jamaica or vice-versa.

The new service will make the tourists avoid layovers and long transfers.

The tourists will experience both islands hassle-free.

A regional carrier of the Caribbean offers non-stop services to several destinations such as Dominica, Saint Lucia and many more. It is one of the airlines which connects the Caribbean countries four times per week, six times per week or eight times per week.

Notably, the airline also provided non-stop services to and from Kingston, Jamaica and Santo Domingo. The service will also be provided on the route from Dominican Republic to Port au Prince, Haiti.

Besides this, the airways also started the non-stop services between Kingston Normal Manley International Airport and Port au Prince, Haiti, on December 13, 2014. The service also started from Port au Prince to Santo Domingo International Airport.

Flight number JY 217 flies on the route from Port au Prince to Provindencials International Airport for two days, which is Wednesday and Sunday. The departure time of the flight is 1:25 pm, and the arrival time is 2:35 pm.

Flight number JY 623 provided service on the route from PAP and SDQ for Thursday and Saturday. JY217/250 provided service on the route from PAP and KIN for Wednesday.

The services will enhance the travel experience of the visitors seeking to travel to Barbados and Jamaica.