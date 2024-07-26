Dominica’s 2024/2025 Budget announcement: Live Updates

The government of Dominica is all set for the budget announcement for the financial year 2024/2025. Get yourself ready for huge reveals today for new projects and exclusive announcements.

The government of Dominica is all set for the budget announcement for the financial year 2024/2025. Get yourself ready for huge reveals today for new projects and exclusive announcements.

This year’s budget analysis is reported to be a whopping $1.4 Billion project. The minister of finance, Irving Mclntyre will be the one breaking it down for the residents. This year’s budget is intended to incorporate programs that will have a positive impact on people’s lives and livelihoods while also reflecting contemporary global realities.