Dominica to construct new multi-purpose emergency shelters in Kalinago territory

Roseau, Dominica: The construction of a new multi-purpose emergency shelter for the indigenous community Salybia constituency is all set to commence. The government of Dominica has approached the contractor, and the official groundbreaking will take place in the next few weeks in the highest populated community of the Kalinago territory, which is the Bartica residence.

Parliamentary Representative- Cozier Frederick shared the details of the project and said that the development would bring even greater resilience to the Kalinago territory.

Sharing insights on the work of the construction of the shelter, Minister Frederick mentioned that the tender process have been completed, contractor has been approached and in the next few weeks, the official ground breaking for the emergency shelter will take place.

Notably, the project will cost in excess of $6 million and is supported through the collaborative efforts of partners. The government has been working to build a culturally approved building and meet all the standards of the resilience which could withstand any calamity.

He asserted that within the indigenous space, even while the country is building a number of resilient homes, there’s an important aspect of community development. Minister cited, ”We have been working with the Caribbean Development Bank, with funds from the Canadian government and the government of Dominica to build a multi-purpose emergency shelter.”

Highlighting the benefits of the shelters, Minister Frederick noted that apart from providing shelter in times of disasters, the space will also be used for cultural activities, where community members can interact and share knowledge, and it will also serve as the platform for the display of arts and crafts artifacts.

Parliamentary Representatives added that they recognized the importance of increasing disaster preparedness and emergency response at the community level. “The building itself is the easiest part of the building resiliency, and people have to be continuously encouraged and trained to be resilient.”

The Kalinago council has also been engaged prior to the commencement of construction as a number of workers were trained in management and accountability skills. Minister added that the council could not work itself with the support of the hamlets that make up the Kalinago space.

Moreover, there are eight hamlets across the Kalinago space, and all of those hamlets, the government encouraged the committees that would spearheaded the Disaster Response at the local level. Minister added, ”So we’ve been able in the past few months to train a number of folks across the Kalinago territory in the disaster preparedness.

Notably, the hurricane season 2024 which will commence on June 1, is predicted to remain hyperactive along with several tropical storms and hurricanes. A total of 21 hurricanes have been named for this season.