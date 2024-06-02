Dominica to commence construction of 10 villas in June 2024: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

Dominica is all set to commence the construction of the ten villas in the month of June this year in order to initiate the future housing programme

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica is all set to commence the construction of the ten villas in the month of June this year in order to initiate the future housing programme. The villas are aimed at gearing up young professionals and people who wish to invest in a tangible asset to secure their own futures and as a way of building generational wealth.

The information was provided by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during the press conference who said that the programme has been gearing up in Dominica. He said that the Ministry of Housing is finalizing details with the contractors in order to begin mobilization for this project.

PM Skerrit also urged young people to invest first in building their home and secondly in investing so that they can have a second income and be part of the prosperity that this government is seeking to create for Dominicans.

Calling it a huge opportunity, the prime minister also gave some advice and said, ”My advice is to build a home upstairs and the downstairs, you can rent as Air Bnb so instead of being four rooms for yourself, you can do two for yourself and two to rent out.”

He said that with this idea, people will still have a four-bedroom house, but it would bring additional revenues. Prime Minister Skerrit added that the National Credit Union has indicated that this is the most money that’s made since the existence and its profitability to high and it has money to lend to prospective local investors likewise.

PM Skerrit further gave reference of International Monetary Fund and Central Bank and said that they would indicate they prepared to lend those monies for those investment.

In addition to that, Prime Minister Skerrit also talked about the cable car and electoral reform in the press conference. He said that the legislation of the electoral reform would be presented in the parliament in June as they are preparing for its implementation.

PM Skerrit also briefed about his visit to 4th international conference of the SIDS and said that the conference was productive as it enhanced the ways of fighting against the climate change. He also urged for the robust actions from the developed world and said that they must take proactive measures and swift actions against the issues of the climate change.

Prime Minister Skerrit also talked about several other development projects which are taking place in Dominica. He talked about the Roseau Enhancement Project and Cruise Village which are significant for the tourism sector.