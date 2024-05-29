Dominica records 18% hike in visitor arrivals in first quarter of 2024

The 18% hike has been experienced in a number of visitor arrivals in Dominica in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year.

Roseau, Dominica: The 18% hike has been experienced in a number of visitor arrivals in Dominica in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year. Tourism Minister Denise Charles said that the ministry continues to make strides towards the goal of increasing the arrival of visitors on the shores of the nation.

Minister Charles expressed pleasure and stated that the showcase of Dominica as a world-class destination has increased arrivals by 18% in recent years. “We have seen growth in our visitor numbers thanks to concerted efforts by our marketing team and tourism stakeholders to promote Dominica as a world-class sustainable tourism destination.”

For the period of January to April 2024, Dominica experienced the growth of 18% increase in stayover visitors and provided a significant boost to the tourism industry. Minister Charles added that they are hoping that fostering new relationships such as with Sunrise will allow the country to meet the annual Target of tourism growth.

She further highlighted the recent recognition that Dominica has received in tourism publications and expressed pride in these accolades. She said, ”Dominica has been named in the list of the top 10 destinations to visit in 2024 by Travel and Leisure, a must-visit destination for nature lovers by National Geographic and Time Magazine’s annual list of the world’s great places.”

Minister Charles noted that the accolades reflect the world-class experiences the island offers and the commitment to sustainable tourism as the country continues these efforts to remain a cherished destination for travelers seeking Eco- Eco-Adventures, luxury wellness, unique culture, cuisine, and festivals.

The offerings provide authentic experiences in nature to the tourists seeking escape from the anxious lifestyle. The minister stated that improving travel around the region is necessary to meet the goal of visitor arrivals as well as boost the economic development of all countries.

“In the region, travel has long been a crucial component for fostering economic growth, cultural exchange, and social cohesion among our Caribbean Nations. The absence of LIAT has exemplified this so by enhancing air connectivity we can boost regional travel, promote multi-destination travel, and strengthen our economies.”

She added that she hopes to see even closer collaboration with several airlines including Sunrise Airways and enhance the tourism sector.

The tourism sector has been flourishing with great efforts and several projects such as Cable Car, Cabrits Marina, and others. The offerings of Dominica have been attracting tourists from across the globe, fostering economic growth.