Dominica Budget 2024/2025: Finance Minister McIntyre Announces Transformative Infrastructure Projects

Dominica’s government is set to allocate huge funds for the new smart cargo port at Donkey Beach, Canfield. This was said during the Dominica budget speech for the financial year 2024/2025 by Finance Minister Irving McIntyre. The project is among the official and planned future investments for the economic development of the country for the sake of its sustainability.

A new cargo port is to be constructed to meet the required standards in terms of adaptability to climate and other unfavourable factors that can influence the work process. Besides the cargo port, there are plans for a new cruise village at Woodbridge Bay. According to McIntyre the cruise village will have developments for cruise ships, ferry services and specialized duty free shopping complex. The DFS zone is expected to generate foreign exchange and investment which will be favourable for both big and small businesses.

During the explanation at Dominica Budget, McIntyre said, “The duty-free shopping zone will be another source to attract the foreign exchange and investment in our country which will create a conducive environment for both mega and small scale retail business ventures.” He also pointed out that this advancement will enable the local businessman to market their goods to a wider international market which will enhance the flow of sales and thus will aid in stimulating the economy.

The Finance Minister assured that these projects would result in the creation of many jobs and commercial possibilities during the construction and utilisation of the projects.

The minister then mentioned four transformative projects: International Airport, the Cargo Port, Cabrits Marina, and the Cruise Village all aimed at increasing trade, economic activity, and sustainable employment.

McIntyre then in the budget address said that the Cabrits Marina in Dominica is proposed to be constructed in the next 12 to 18 months. The marina will extend certain services to operators, super yachts, and mariners such as; fuel services, security services, transport services, and catering services. It is hoped that this project will create revenues, foreign currency, and extra-source of income for Dominicans involved in yachting business.

“The Cabrits Marina will make the tourists wish to be at home in Dominica due to the friendly people and reduced crime incidences,” remarked Dr. McIntyre. He estimated that the advanced designs and amenities would increase the number of yacht calls in Dominica by three folds hence boosted economic growth and opportunities and employment.

All these studies indicate Dominica’s determination in improving its infrastructure and encouraging developmental projects and investment for the growth of the country’s economy.