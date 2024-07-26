Dominica aims net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050: President Sylvanie Burton

The president of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton inaugurates the 2024/2025 budget with her initial address.

Dominica: The president of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton inaugurates the 2024/2025 budget with her initial address. The president stated her excitement in serving the people of Dominica mentioning “Thus far it was enjoying serving my people and nation”

The president addressed the climate change as the biggest setback for nation, stating greenhouse gas emitted from fossil fuels as the major cause for climatic calamites.

The president highlighted the hurricane BERYL as the example of the climate change stating Barbados, St Vincent and grenadines, Grenada and Jamaica to suffer the most from the disaster.

She highlighted this as a wakeup call for developed world for the high usage of fossil fuels as small island developing states are the ones suffering the worst consequences of the developed world.

“The situation calls for a national call for their destructive practices” she said.

The president then revealed, “The aim is to reach net zero emissions by end of 2050 by developing renewable energy resources.”

“The Dominica has become a global leader in resilience and sustainability.” she noted

Furthermore, President Burton discussed gender equality and praised tiny island states for their efforts to close the gender gap. She also represented Dominica at the Gender Equality Forum in Antigua and Barbuda, which aimed to advance the equality and sustainability agendas.

The President emphasised women’s empowerment and stated that small island nations have a number of hurdles in achieving gender equality.

The president in her address commended and congratulated the newest elected senator emphasizing the role of senator and depicting it to be an important one. The president also congratulates Anette Sanford on being the first female chief in Kalinago, Dominica.

“I am optimistic that she will do best for Kalinago people putting all political differences aside” President stated

Notably, the president stated including civic education in primary school which will be helpful for nation to succeed better. The president also recommend investing in publication the constitution, the government and you, by Alex Laurence, one of the Dominica’s most respected and senior lawyers.