Here is all you need to know about Dengue

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Since Dengue is increasing at an alarming rate here are details about the symptoms and its prevention.

“Small Bite, Big Threat”

If you develop dengue fever, symptoms usually begin about 4-10 days after the initial infection and can last for 2-7 days. in many cases, symptoms will be mild. They may be mistaken for symptoms of flue or other kind of viral infection.

If you experience any of these Warning Signs , you are likely to be infected with Dengue.

Rashes or bumps on skin

Sudden Fever

Persistent vomiting or Diarrhoea

Bleeding from gums or nose.

Blood in urine, stool or vomit

Intense and continuous abdominal pain

A drop in body temperature

Headaches or drowsiness

Joint and muscle pain or circulatory problems

Fatigue

Restlessness or irritability

Swollen lymph glands

Belly pain and tenderness

Severe pain behind the eyes

Nausea

Dehydration

Abnormal Bruising

Increased sensitivity to bright lights

“NO MOSQUITO = NO DENGUE”

How to prevent dengue fever:

Avoid heavily populated residential areas.

Use mosquito repellent indoors and outdoors.

Wear long sleeved shirts and pants tucked into socks.

Use mosquito nets if sleeping areas aren’t screened.

Do your part by cleaning up mosquito breeding site.

Simple home remedies for dengue

GILOY

Ayurveda makes use of Giloy Herb to control any fever. For dengue , it’s quite effective in bringing down the temperature . It enhances immunity and combats infections. Giloy concentrate and tablets are available in most Ayurveda shops . Giloy juice is well known remedy for improving metabolism.

METHI LEAVES

Methi leaves are useful in reducing elevated body temperature and decrease muscle pain. they promote sleep and allow the body to rest and heal. Methi seeds also can be used. Just soak overnight and have on an empty stomach in the morning.

PAPAYA LEAVES

Papaya leaves are beneficial if you want to increase your platelet count. In dengue fever, the platelet count decreases and can lead to complications.

They are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that reduce stress on the body. They also reduce other symptoms like chills, body ache nausea and fatigue. Crush the leaves and take out the juice. About 2 tablespoons should be had daily

TURMERIC

Turmeric is an important spice to heal the body. it is antiseptic, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory. It boosts metabolism and initiates inner healing. consume a pinch of turmeric in your milk for the best results.

TULSI LEAVES

Tulsi or the holy basil is almost a wonder herb if you want to increase your immunity. Boil Tulsi leaves with some black pepper and have it daily. This will fight off infections and build up immunity.

HYDRATION

Dehydration is a common problem in dengue. Ensure that you have plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. This detoxifies the system and eliminates headaches and muscle cramps.

NEEM LEAVES

Neem leaves serve many purposes. Boil water and let neem leaves seep in it for some time. drinking this water increases the blood platelet and white blood cell count. Having neem water concoction increases immunity and strengthens the body. Also, by burning the dried leaves, you can ward off mosquitoes in your vicinity.

ADEQUATE CARE AND REST

IMPORTANT DENGUE TIP – Any person who believes he or she may be infected should NOT use Aspirin, Ibuprofen or Advil and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents since they can increase the risk of bleeding, but instead use other fever-reducing agents such as Paracetamol, Panadol and Cetamol.