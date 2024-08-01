CARICOM leaders promote sustainability through tree plantation  

Grenada: The 47th annual Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting which is currently taking place in Grenada conveyed a message of sustainability as the members of the delegation planted spice trees in the country. The event took place on Day 2 of the meet at Laura Herbs and Spice Garden in Laura, St. David.

Reportedly, the Prime Minister of Grenada and the chairman of CARICOM, Dickon Mitchell invited the members of the community to take part in the spice tree planting program. During the exercise, the leaders planted several spice trees including Clove, Cinnamon, and nutmeg. The event showcased the active participation of CARICOM leaders depicting their enthusiasm and passion towards climate resilience.

The Minister of Economic Development, Planning, Agriculture, and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources, and Cooperatives, Lennox Andrews said that this initiative is an indication of how an active participation of every individual could help produce, build and transform the Caribbean.

“We are continuing the work of those who came before us to build a strong, united, and proud Caribbean.” he added.

The spice planting program symbolises the ongoing efforts of integrity across the region. It is to be noted that the spice tree plantation took place at the island of spice, and is also the part of ongoing efforts by the government of the spice replanting programme. This exercise is the part of producing and fulfilling the demands of high-quality spices which will help boost the economy of the country and a means of livelihood the locals in the country.

Notably, the 47th regular meeting of the CARICOM witnessed the appointment of Prime minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell as the new chairman of the CARICOM. CARICOM this year also welcomed its newest member Curacao to the community on the first day of the meet.

This year’s meet focused to address topics on climate change, sustainable development, Foreign Policy, CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), Engagement with Social Partners and Digital Technology