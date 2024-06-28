Caribbean nations comes together after 2024 predicted to be an active hurricane season

Over 70 regional officials from across the Caribbean held a special meeting in Barbados after 2024 was predicted to be the "Most Active Hurricane Season."

Bridgetown, Barbados: Over 70 regional officials from across the Caribbean held a special meeting in Barbados after 2024 was predicted to be the “Most Active Hurricane Season.”

The meeting was hosted earlier last week under the theme “Building Public-Private Partnerships for Disaster Resilience in the Caribbean.”

Reportedly, the regional Met department officials, as well as a delegation of United Nations Barbados & the Eastern Caribbean discussed the comprehensive plan. The aim was to prepare for any upcoming natural disaster.

The meeting also discussed methods to develop effective strategies which will bring together government institutions, private sector stakeholders, and humanitarian organizations. Reportedly, this strategic collaboration aims to provide timely and well organized solutions to potential emergencies before they become full-fledged disasters.

Elizabeth Riley-Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), emphasized the importance of collaboration in managing the region’s specific threats.

“The evolving multi-hazard environment demands robust partnerships to fortify our nations, making them safer, more resilient, and sustainable.” Riley stated.

Simon Springett, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean said that,

“Relationships and procedures must be put in place now, ahead of a crisis, so that when we are in an emergency situation all stakeholders already know what to do and how to coordinate their efforts”

The UN Barbados and the eastern Caribbean posted about their event on twitter, thanking CDEMA, CARICHAM and Connecting Business Initiative for their active participation and sharing important information and strategies to prepare for the hazard.

According to the weather reports, the 2024 hurricane season is predicted to be much worse than last year’s which experienced 19 named storms. This year the Caribbean is expected to experience 20-25 named storms which is record breaking.

Reportedly, the hurricane season had already stated its impacts as heavy rainfall is experienced in the southern parts of the Caribbean. Furthermore, weather reports are stating that the Invest 95L, which is a tropical wave, is having high chances of turning into a storm in the coming days. The storm is believed to cause damage to parts of eastern Caribbean and Central Atlantic.

The Caribbean Region holds great importance for global discussions on disaster preparedness. The region being located in the Hurricane belt, the islands associated often experience recurring threats caused from tropical storms and hurricanes.

The Caribbean seas have warm water, which leads to high humidity in the area and gives birth to disasters like thunderstorms. The warm waters of the area are the reason that keeps hurricanes active during the season.

Hurricanes tend to develop in areas with warm waters and are intensified by the heat and moisture received from the sea surface. A natural disturbance like a thunderstorm is regarded as another major reason for development of these natural calamities.