Audition open for 2024 Miss Ciceron Pageant, ladies between 18-24 invited

All young ladies between the ages of 18 to 24 have been invited to the audition for the 2024 Miss Ciceron Pageant in Saint Lucia

Castries, Saint Lucia: All young ladies between the ages of 18 to 24 have been invited to the audition for the 2024 Miss Ciceron Pageant in Saint Lucia. The auditions will be held at the Ciceron RC Combined School on Tuesday from 6 pm.

Ministry of Tourism announced the pageantry and invited the young ladies from Ciceron would be eligible to be part of it. Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire shared the details and said,” This is a call for all young ladies if Ciceron between the ages of 18-24 to audition for the 2024 Miss Ciceron Pageant.”

The pageant will be held under the theme- “Building Community Pride; the Evolution & Sustainability of our Ciceron.” Minister Hilaire added that the pageant will serve as the platforms for these young ladies who aspire to pursue their career in the entertainment business.

As per the requirements, the contestant of the pageant must be a resident of Ciceron and between the ages of 18 to 24. The pageant will be held in four segments through which the best performers will be determined who will pave the path to the final stage of the event.

The first stage will be an interview in which the particular candidate will be analyzed by the judges with a specific set of questions. In this segment, the confidence level and capability of the candidate will be judged.

The second segment of the pageant will be swimwear, in which every candidate will participate. The third one is named Short Talent, in which participants will be asked to showcase their hidden talents in three minutes. The display should not be more than minutes, and through the segment, the candidates will be judged and given marks according to their capability.

The last segment will be evening wear which will consist of formal attire showcasing the vibrant culture of Saint Lucia.

As per the requirement, the participants must supply the required items for each one, and the audition will consist of their proper performances.