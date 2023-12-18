7 contestants to participate in Miss Saint Lucia USA Independence Pageant

Miss Saint Lucia USA Independence Pageant is all set to be held in New York on February 3, 2024, know names of contestants

Castries, Saint Lucia: Miss Saint Lucia USA Independence Pageant is all set to be held in New York on February 3, 2024. The pageant will mark the celebration of the 45th independence anniversary of the country in the United States.

The event will be held at Medgar Evers College, 1650 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NV 1125, at 7 pm. The aim of the pageant is to engage with the Saint Lucian diaspora residing in the United States. Seven candidates have submitted their registration until October 15, 2023.

As per the requirement of the pageant, the candidates must be citizens of Saint Lucia or the child of a Saint Lucian citizen. The applicants must be aged between 18 to 35 years.

The names of the contestants have been unveiled for the Miss Saint Lucia USA Independence pageant which are:

Trishala Force (Castries North)

Shenell Hippolyte (Soufriere South)

Torishala Force (Dennery)

Chancy Fontenelle (Babonneau)

Jada Arthur-October (Castries South)

Kelly Smith (Choiseul)

Neka Andre (Soufriere North)

The Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York shared an update and said that the pageant will celebrate the development and prosperity of the nation and its people in all these years. It added that the event will be the perfect display of the authentic culture and vibrant heritage of Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority extended greetings to the contestants and said that the pageant will reflect the captivating journey of the country. The authority asserted that the event is promised to be celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement in New York.

Saint Lucia is gearing up for the celebration of the 45th anniversary of Independence. The government added that the staging of the events will showcase the four and half decades of self-governance.

Such events will also reflect the journey of Saint Lucia in achieving ultimate success in several fields of development.

Earlier, Saint Lucia also celebrated Diaspora Week from December 9 to 16, 2023 under the theme- “Our Diaspora, An Important Partner for our Sustainable Development.”

The activities such as National Day Reception in New York, Saint Lucia Night (Connecticut), Annul Holiday Market Place (New York), and Pre national Day Celebration (New York) brought the diaspora residing in the United States together at one platform and celebrated the culture of Saint Lucia.