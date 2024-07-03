All flights of interCaribbean Airways to/from Kingston suspended due to Hurricane Beryl

All flights of interCaribbean Airways which operates to and from Kingston will be suspended on Wednesday due to the passing of Hurricane Beryl

Caribbean: All flights of interCaribbean Airways which operates to and from Kingston will be suspended on Wednesday due to the passing of Hurricane Beryl. As the Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jamaica, the storm is likely to bring heavy rainfall and wind force, causing disruption to the residents and passengers.

A total of five flights will be cancelled which are scheduled to provide service to Jamaica including JY755 on the route from Kingston to Barbados. The second flight JY 251 on the route from Kingston to Providenciales and the third flight JV250 from Providenciales to Kingston have been cancelled.

Flight JY 613 on the route from Kingston to Santiago de Cuba and Flight JY 614 on the route from Santiago de Cub to Kingston have been cancelled.

In addition to that, interCaribbean Airways also cancelled flights for other countries in the Eastern Caribbean that were scheduled to operate on July 3, 2024. The flight JY703 which was scheduled to fly on the route from Grenada to St Vincent and then to Barbados.

A total of 17 flights will be suspended on Tuesday due to the potential threat of the Hurricane Beryl which is the first hurricane of the 2024 season.

JY 703 Grenada (GND) – St Vincent (SVD) – Barbados (BGI)

SLU Airport Maintenance JY 742 Barbados (BGI) – St Lucia (SLU)

SLU Airport Maintenance JY 743 St Lucia (SLU) – Barbados (BGI)

JY 705 Dominica (DOM) – St Lucia (SLU) – Barbados (BGI)

JY 710 Barbados (BGI) – St Lucia (SLU) – Dominica (DOM)

JY 712 Barbados (BGI) – Grenada (GND) – St Vincent (SVD)

JY 713 Dominica (DOM) – Barbados (BGI)

JY 717 St Vincent (SVD) – Barbados (BGI)

JY 774 Barbados (BGI) – Kingston (KIN)

JY 250 Providenciales (PLS) – Kingston (KIN)

JY 522 Dominica (DOM) – Tortola (EIS)

JY 744 Barbados (BGI) – St Vincent (SVD)

JY 745 St Vincent (SVD) – Barbados (BGI)

InterCaribbean Airways also announced the increased capacity of the flights that will operate on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to help customers affected by these cancellations due to the passing of Hurricane Beryl.

The first flight JY732 will operate on Wednesday from Barbados to St Kitts and Nevis with a departure time of 11: 00 am and the return flight JY733 will operate at departure time of 12: 45 pm.

On Thursday, flight JY744 will fly from Barbados to St Vincent with a departure time of 3: 10 pm and JY 745 will fly from St Vincent to Barbados with a departure time of 4: 25 pm.

On Friday, flight JY 744 will provide service on the route from Barbados to St Vincent with a departure time of 3: 10 pm, and then the return flight JY745 will fly with a departure time of 4: 25 pm.