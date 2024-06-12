LIAT 2020 employs over 200, set to operate first passenger flight in August

LIAT 2020 is all set to operate its first passenger flight in August 2024 as the aircraft has cleared all the hurdles by obtaining an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC)

Antigua and Barbuda: LIAT 2020 is all set to operate its first passenger flight in August 2024 as the aircraft has cleared all the hurdles by obtaining an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC). While meeting all standards, the flight has been prepared for August launch on the skies to enhance the connectivity from the northern to southern parts of the Caribbean.

The reports have also outlined that the LIAT 2020 employed over 200 employees before the commencement of the official operation. However, the delay in the official launch has been caused by the Caribbean Development Bank which has not provided or responded slowly in conducting the scrutiny of the sales agreement for the planes.

According to Prime Minister Gaston Browne, without the vetting of the agreement by the bank, the operation of the airline into the skies will be delayed further. Notably, the government has sent the proposal to buy three aircraft from the CDB in which the sales agreement is needed.

Now, Prime Minister Browne has been seeking a timely resolution to the agreement situation so that the flight could return to the skies as soon as possible.

Reportedly, the authorities of LIAT 2020 earlier set June 2024 for the launch of the operation of the flights. However, due to the delay in the acquisition of the AOC and now in the agreement, returning of the airline has been postponed further.

LIAT 2020 has now secured the certification which is a significant aspect of the restoration of the airline within the region. Now, the authorities claim that the airline is ready for official operations and provides service to the countries with a proper schedule.

LIAT 2020 has started with the partnership between Air Peace- Nigeria’s largest carrier and the government of Antigua and Barbuda. With several testing flights, the airline received certifications and now the delay is caused by the Caribbean Development Bank.