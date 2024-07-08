$150M set for infrastructural growth in Antigua, aims to increase GDP by 8%: PM Browne

A total of 150 million dollars is all set to be spent to drive the economic growth and enhance the GDP by 8 percent in the next six months

Antigua and Barbuda: A total of 150 million dollars is all set to be spent to drive the economic growth and enhance the GDP by 8 percent in the next six months. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne and said that the money will be used for the major programme of repairing of the community roads and sidewalks.

Speaking during the “Browne and Browne Show on Pointe FM” on Saturday, the prime minister noted that aim of the project is to enhance the infrastructural growth in Antigua and Barbuda, which will further contribute to its economy.

In addition to that, the project will also address the longstanding challenges which are posed by the dilapidated roads and malfunctioning streets throughout the country.

During the show, Prime Minister Browne first expressed pleasure the work that is being done by his administration over the years for the overall development of Antigua and Barbuda. He said that now in almost every sector, the country has experienced remarkable growth, which is exceptional.

“We have done exceptionally well; we have outperformed in every country within this hemisphere. I am very proud of the performance of our administration, ”said the prime minister.

Notably, the International Monetary Fund projected 5.8% growth for Antigua and Barbuda this year, but Prime Minister Browne declined the prediction, saying “You know, IMF is normally very conservative, so if they say 5.8%, it would likely be going to be 8%.”

The administration has been planning to spend an additional $150 million within the next six months to drive more growth and development. Out of the total, half will be spent on the development of the infrastructure, which will include community roads, in particular, and other projects.

Besides this, through this project, the sidewalks will be created and provide jobs to the local construction workers. Right now, the public works doesn’t quite have the capacity to do it and the government brought $20 million equipment for Public Works to help them to increase the work they do.