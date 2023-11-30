Antigua and Barbuda: Diann Layne attends World green economy Summit

Ambassador Diann Black Layne, serving as the Director of the Antigua Barbuda Department of Environment participated in the World green economy Summit 2023.

The session took place in Dubai on 28th November 2023 at the Madinat Jumeirah, Joharah Ballroom, ahead of the opening of COP28 on November 30th, 2023.

The meeting took place from 11:30am to 12:15pm.

Ambassador Diann Black Layne, Director of the Antigua Barbuda Department of Environment, showcased her leadership and commitment to fostering a sustainable future by actively participating in the conference focused on redesigning international financial infrastructure for the advancement of the green economy.

The initiative, which saw the convergence of distinguished leaders and experts in environmental and financial sectors, focused on innovating and reshaping the global financial framework to support and accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly economy.

Ambassador Layne, known for her unwavering dedication to environmental causes and her influential role in driving meaningful change, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in reimagining financial structures that prioritize environmental sustainability.

Her insightful contributions during the regional cooperation sessions underscored her vision for an inclusive and environmentally conscious financial ecosystem, demonstrating her commitment to finding viable solutions that align with global environmental goals.

Ambassador Layne’s proactive involvement in this initiative signifies a pivotal step forward in the pursuit of a more environmentally sustainable global economy. Her leadership continues to inspire and drive positive change, fostering a hopeful vision for a greener and more prosperous future for generations to come.

Diann Black Layne has also represented Antigua and Barbuda in the Preparatory Meeting of AOSIS (Alliance of Small Island States) held on 28 November 2023 in Dubai UAE. This meeting was held for for COP28.

Antigua and Barbuda aimed to amplify its voice on the global stage. Antigua and Barbuda advocated effectively for the interests and concerns of small island developing states in the upcoming COP28 discussions.