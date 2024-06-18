Women hides cocaine, cannabis under breast and vagina, caught at VC Bird Airport

A woman has been caught and sentenced for hiding cannabis and cocaine under her breast and inside her vagina at VC Bird International Airport

Antigua and Barbuda: A woman has been caught and sentenced for hiding cannabis and cocaine under her breast and inside her vagina at VC Bird International Airport. She was fined for $25,000 or jailed for one year as the authorities arrested her with big amounts of the drugs.

Woman, identified as Taji Bright from Gray’s Farm was travelling from the VC Bird International Airport where she was caught by the authorities of the international airport. When investigated, she admitted that the drugs belonged to her as she was involved in the supplying and processioning of them, however, there was no case of trafficking and transfer of the cocaine and cannabis.

The authorities of the airport searched Bright at the airport where they discovered that 1.4 pounds of cannabis hidden under her breast, while 4.5 grams of cocaine were found inside her vagina. In the investigation, she further confessed that she was trying to make money.

As per reports, Magistrate Emanuel probed the entire matter and decided to fine the woman $15,000 for the supply of cocaine and $10,000 for the supply of cannabis. She was informed that she has a two-year deadline period to pay the fine or get jailed for imprisonment.

The incident was held on May 30, 2024 when authorities found something suspicious about the lady and then they decided to do proper checking of the lady. In the checking, she was caught with the drugs hidden under her private parts which also raised concerns among the netizens.

Netizens reacted to the situation and added,” So why they showing the airport like airport did something. Show the gal….or the coke…or where she put the coke”

Another mentioned that there is need of proper stoppage on the drugs as it has been causing problems for the younger generation of the country. This needs to be stopped by the government with efficient policies and programmes.