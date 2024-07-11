UN announces $9M relief package for Grenada, SVG 

The United Nations has granted a $9 million relief package for the people affected by Hurricane Beryl in Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines

Grenada: The United Nations has granted a $9 million relief package for the people affected by Hurricane Beryl in Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines. It will provide urgent humanitarian aid to 43,000 citizens, aiming to assist the small island nations in the Caribbean region.

The regional overview and response plan will provide $5 million for Grenada and other $4 million for St Vincent and the Grenadines due to the disruptions created by the Hurricane Beryl.

Notably, Hurricane Beryl devastated Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines during the period June 30 to July 2, 2024. Due to the immense wind speeds and heavy rainfall have caused disruptions on the island nations, making people lose their livelihoods and places to live.

UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean added that the assistance is necessary to meet the pressing needs of people whose homes and livelihoods that have vanished overnight.

Due to the natural calamity, the countries experienced huge brunt and sustained heavy damage with the loss of the buildings and 90% of its infrastructure. The islands of Carriacou, Petite Martinique in Grenada, and Union Island in St Vincent have been hindered with massive power loss and loss of the lives.

The assistance organizations are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage, but even after a week of the destruction and the passage of the Hurricane, the assessment has not taken place yet properly.

The power outages and other problems such as the wiping out of the crops such as Banana Plantations, Plantains and other veggies have wreaked havoc among the farmers whose survival is based on agriculture.

Resident Coordinator added that they talked to many families and Indvidual who have severely affected by the Hurricane Beryl with the vanishing of their homes and means of survival overnight.

The response has come to place to both support immediate life-saving and early recovery efforts as the United Nations and its partners have been assisting the government of both the countries. They have provided a helping hand in providing shelter, food and health care are among the top priorities.