Trinidad: Dead body found in a river at Felicity

Trinidad: A dead body was discovered in a river near the WASA pump house in Felicity, Trinidad and Tobago. The news is reported to be from Saturday morning.

Reportedly, the body of the dead man was discovered by a passer-by around 9:00 am in the morning when he went for a walk to the nearby area. The man then immediately notified the authorities for further investigations.

Sources stated that the man was found lying face down in the river. The dead man was found fully dressed in a blue sweater layered over a blue and white plaid shirt which was paired with cream-colored long pants. Upon arrival, the police confirmed the man was unresponsive and dead.

Following standard procedures, the District Medical Officer (DMO) was also called to the scene. After a thorough examination of the body, the DMO ordered its transfer to the mortuary for further examination, including an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

As of now, the identity of the deceased man is unknown, however, efforts are being made to determine it. Investigators are attempting to piece together any information that could lead them to a final decision.

The police are appealing to anyone who has information about the incident or who can help identify the person. Any family or friend to the dead is not known and the locals nearby have also identified him as a stranger.

The authorities have assured the public that they are investigating the case seriously and aiming at finding out the truth behind this unfortunate sighting. The ongoing research is expected to yield more updates as it progresses.

Apparently, the authorities have also requested the residents and community members to remain peaceful and cooperative in order to resolve this incident as soon as possible.

The investigation and inquiries around the case are active currently. The report of the post-mortem will give direction to the investigation while declaring the real cause of death of the man.