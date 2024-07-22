PM Terrance Drew Holds special meet to discuss national security issues  

Prime Minister Terrance Drew held an urgent meeting on 21st June to review the current situation of crime in the country and to implement necessary strategies to fight against crime.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew held an urgent meeting on 21st June to review the current situation of crime in the country and to implement necessary strategies to fight against crime. The meeting was attended by Glenroy Blanchette, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of National Security, Police, and Defence Forces. The meeting took place in the police headquarters.

The prime minister shared a glimpse of the meeting on his social media where he noted,” Since I became Prime Minister, I have spared no expense in tackling this very difficult issue.” Drew further added that this meeting will discuss the urgent need to establish and implement new policies to lower this trend and implement security.

In addition, this encounter is considered crucial to the investigation of the murders and the strategies to overcome them. PM Drew expressed concern at the meeting about the increase in gun-related incidents. He also emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all citizens.

Prime Minister Drew said: “The protection of citizens is paramount. We are equipping security forces with the resources they need to combat this threat and restore peace to our communities.”

The leadership of the Police and Defence Forces also presented a full analysis of recent incidents, including the identification of observed patterns and their causes.

The purpose of the discussion was to propose both immediate and long-term measures. The authorities have also decided to increase patrols, establish strategic investments, focus on increasing intelligence, and also take help from the community by involving them in initiatives.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Government and authorities for security, Prime Minister Drew said: “We are preparing the next stage, which will be a national consultation on crime and violence based on public health principles.”

After careful consideration, the strategies were finalized and agreed upon with the participating team, ensuring regular reviews to analyse the ongoing performance evaluation and refine quarterly if necessary.

Drew continued that the police department is engaging and conducting assessments to adjust strategies and implement the most effective security strategies. Prime Minister Drew also advised that if everyone comes together on this issue, we will overcome the decades of violence that have afflicted us.