JetBlue to discontinue New York-Antigua flights as airline expands Fort Lauderdale operations

JetBlue will end its New York-Antigua service later this year as part of a wider network restructuring, reallocating aircraft to support expanded operations from Fort Lauderdale while offering affected passengers rebooking or refund options.

Antigua and Barbuda: JetBlue Airways will discontinue its nonstop service from New York to Antigua and Barbuda later in 2026. The airline stated that they are aiming to reallocate their aircraft to support a major expansion in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the airline, they will end service on several underperforming routes such as the JFK-Antigua route, as part of a broader network restructuring. The move is intended to free up aircraft for new and expanded service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where the airline expects to operate about 150 daily departures by the end of the year.

Reportedly, the JFK-Antigua route is scheduled to end on September 8, 2026, with JetBlue withdrawing entirely from the Antigua market. Passengers with flights booked after September 9, 2026 will have to look for the updates from the airline regarding rebooking options or refunds.

However, the scheduled flights to and from Antigua will operate on October 31, 2026 after which JetBlue will no longer serve the destination. The move is part of a broader network realignment as the airline is improving profitability and strengthening its presence in other key markets.

Through an official Facebook, Daytona Beach International Airport said that they are disappointed in discontinuing the services for Antigua and Barbuda from New York. The airline said that they understand airlines must make business decisions based on their network needs and they also appreciated the country for their huge support.

Aviation Week also added that the Antigua route is among those being discontinued as part of the airline’s network restructuring. However, the airline confirmed broader network changes to U.S. aviation media, and its booking system indicates that flights to Antigua are no longer available beyond Oct. 31.

Passengers with reservations beyond the end of October are expected to be contacted by the airline regarding alternative travel arrangements or refunds, according to The Points Guy.