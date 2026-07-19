British Airways cancels Saint Lucia-Guyana flight after Aircraft technical issue

British Airways cancelled a flight from Saint Lucia to Guyana after technical problems were identified during pre-departure checks, leaving passengers stranded for hours before alternative travel arrangements were announced.

Castries, Saint Lucia: A British Airways was cancelled abruptly at Hewannorra International Airport, stranding passengers who were scheduled to travel to Guyana from Saint Lucia. According to the reports, the flight was cancelled because of mechanical problems with the aircraft.

British Airways Flight BA2158 remained grounded for more than six hours after developing technical issues on Thursday. However, the travellers criticized the airline for their behaviour and said that they did not inform them prior, making them wait for so long without food and any other convenience.

The airline subsequently cancelled the flight and began making alternative travel arrangements for affected passengers. Several Guyanese were among those impacted, with the replacement flight now expected to depart around midday on Friday.

Passengers have been advised to stay in contact with British Airways for updates on the revised schedule. The cancellation also disrupted operations in Guyana, affecting passengers awaiting the flight's arrival here.

According to the passengers, the airport did not provide any taxi service, no accommodation, no meals and no clear communication from staff. Due to this, travellers including families with children were there waiting for the flight.

However, after six hours, passengers on the cancelled BA2159 flight received email confirmation from the airline that transportation and accommodation would be provided for everyone affected.

The incident was held during pre-departure checks as dozens of passengers have faced issues in Saint Lucia. According to regional media reports, the affected flight was operating the Saint Lucia to Guyana leg of a wider British Airways service when engineers flagged a mechanical concern with the aircraft on the ground.

The issue prompted the airline to cancel the sector rather than proceed with the scheduled departure. The Saint Lucia–Guyana link is used by a mix of leisure travelers, Caribbean diaspora, and business passengers connecting between the Eastern Caribbean and the northern shoulder of South America.

As a result, the cancellation had knock-on effects for onward journeys, including connections to interior destinations in Guyana and beyond.

Publicly available flight-tracking information shows the Saint Lucia–Guyana sector generally operates only a few times per week, which can complicate recovery options after a short-notice cancellation. When mechanical problems arise on such routes, airlines often have fewer spare aircraft or alternative services available compared with major long-haul hubs.