Antigua and Barbuda rejects EU call to end Citizenship by Investment Programme

The government says the Citizenship by Investment Programme will remain in place, arguing it is a vital source of revenue while Antigua and Barbuda continues discussions with the European Union.

Antigua & Barbuda: The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne has announced that the country does not intend to end its Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI).

The country received a formal request from the European Union (EU) to phase out the CBI programme by June 1, 2028. But, the country said that it will continue to engage in discussions with European officials and will defend the programme as it is a vital source of national income.

The Office of the Prime Minister has issued a statement informing that the European Union sent a letter on June 25. The letter requested that the CBI programme should be ended under the EU’s revised Visa Suspension Mechanism, which came into effect on December 31, 2025. As per the updated rules, the EU can suspend visa-free travel for the countries that are operating citizenship by investment programmes.

The commission has proposed a 24-month transition period to Antigua and Barbuda and has asked the country to introduce additional safeguards by September 2026. The country is expected to exclude applicants who are subject to EU restrictive measures and strengthen diligence procedures for all nationalities. The EU also said that the response given by Antigua and Barbuda will be added in its Visa Suspension Mechanism Report that is due in December 2026.

The administration stated that the request by the EU was not unexpected and similar letters were previously sent to four other members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) which have active CBI programmes. The other four members that received the letters are Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia. Even before the letter was received, Antigua and Barbuda began regional consultations into the issue.

Antigua and Barbuda argues that the CBI Programme has significantly contributed to improving the national income of the country. It is a major source of the country’s non-tax revenue and it has also financed hospitals, schools, and infrastructure projects over the years. The officials say that the country might suffer serious economic consequences if the programme is ended without a replacement.

The EU pointed towards the Global Gateway Investment Agenda as an ongoing development initiative in the country but according to officials this does not provide a permanent replacement. As a result, Antigua and Barbuda asserted that concrete financial alternatives should be included in future discussions before any transition could be considered.

The country has rejected the EU's formal request but is continuing to stay connected through constructive dialogue. The country has promised to continue enhancing the vetting process and introduce additional security measures where necessary. The officials are going to work with European officials to find a solution to the problem. The solution should protect both regional security and economic interest of the country.