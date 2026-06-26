16-year-old dies during police pursuit in Guyana, investigation launched

The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation after a 16-year-old died in a motorcycle crash, while residents disputed the police account of the incident.

Guyana: A 16-year-old teenager died while riding his motorcycle, trying to evade police as he subsequently lost control and ended up colliding with a utility pole on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at around 6:45 p.m. The teenager has been identified as Aftaz King of Eliza Mary Race Course, Corentyne, Berbice.

The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has officially launched an immediate investigation into the matter. According to the preliminary enquiries, Aftaz was riding motorcycle CL 5607 when he allegedly attempted to escape police patrol. Police officials mentioned that he subsequently lost control over the vehicle and collided with the utility pole.

The teenager sustained several injuries in the crash and was immediately rushed to the No. 75 Regional Public Hospital. He was further examined by the doctors and was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, the claims by residents contradict the police’s version of events as several people alleged that the teenager’s motorcycle was struck during the pursuit by the police vehicle that caused Aftaz to lose control before crashing. Although, these claims have not yet been verified.

The office of Professional Responsibility has since begun the investigation into the incident. Police noted that the probe is to examine all aspects and events of the incident to determine whether there was any culpability on the part of officers involved.

The Guyana Police Force acknowledged the seriousness of the matter and assured King’s relatives and the public that appropriate action will surely be taken.

The Home Affairs Minister, Oneidge Walrond said that “thorough, impartial and transparent” investigation into the death of 16-year-old Altaf King will be conducted.

“I wish to assure the family and the public that this matter will be the subject of a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation. Every aspect of the incident will be carefully examined, and if any criminal or disciplinary culpability is established, it will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law. No one is above accountability,” He stated.

The Minister further assured the public to remain calm and let the investigations proceed, patiently.

“I also appeal to the residents of Skeldon and the surrounding communities to remain calm, refrain from actions that may endanger lives and allow the investigative process to proceed without interference. I understand the grief and concern being expressed, but it is essential that the truth is established through a comprehensive and independent investigation.”