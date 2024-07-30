New CT scan arrives in St. Kitts, commissioning set for September  

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has taken a huge leap in healthcare advancements as it welcomed a new CT Scan machine.

Sharing the update through Facebook earlier on Monday, he said that the machine will be fully commissioned by September. Furthermore, he emphasized that the new machine is a 125 slice that is capable of diagnosing heart diseases.

“We are aiming to have it commissioned by September. This machine is a 125 slice, meaning that it is so advanced that it will be able to diagnose heart disease,” noted PM Drew.

He also thanked the Ministry of Health and Dr. Frank Laws, a special envoy for making this initiative to be fulfilled.

Notably, the PM last week along with the Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC) also scheduled a meeting to discuss the construction of a new J.N. France Hospital to provide optimal healthcare facilities to the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Apart from this, PM Drew during the meeting shared a proposal for a Climate Smart hospital taking into consideration the need for medical assistance during the phases of disasters. These regular initiatives by the government showcase their commitment to the nation.

It is to be noted that the netizens under the comment section of the PM’s post expressed their reactions to the arrival of CT Scan Machine in the federation.

One of the Facebook users Maureen Fay Webber stated, “Promises made being honoured. A much-improved health care system”

Another user Wendy Knight mentioned that, “While some make confusion and mischief each day on Facebook, others are busy working to better the lives of others and improve service delivery. God is amazing and his grace upon this government, the ministry of Health will revolutionize health care delivery for the good of the masses. Keep trusting God’s guidance and his wisdom in your decision-making.”

“God must be a Labour. What an awesome god we serve. Labour for Life. Allah bless you Commander in Chief.Shalom” Cleon Rey another Facebook user commented.

Vida Simmonds noted that, “Continue working for the people!!! God bless you”