Jamaica to become first country to host CARIFTA Gymnastics Championship

Jamaica: Jamaica is all set to host the inaugural “CARIFTA Gymnastics Championships” which is scheduled to be held from November 29 to 30, 2024. The games will be held at the National Indoor Sports Centre in partnership with Gymnastics Association.

President of Jamaica Gymnastics Association, Nicole Grant shared the details and stated that the tourism will enhance the sports sector. With the tournament, Jamaica will become the first country within the region to host the CARIFTA Gymnastics Championships and provide significant boost to the sports sector.

President also stated that the CARIFTA has been around for many years, and now gymnastics has become the part of the tournament. She added that in order to organise the meet in a specific and organized manner, the association has worked with the Pqan American Gymnastics Union and cope with the technicality of the sport.

Notably, the decision of the hosting of the CARIFTA Games has been taken following the successful staging of the Pan American Hopes tournament which was held last year. She added that the staging of the Pan American Hopes provided them with the capability of hosting tournaments of this level and therefore they were given a green light.

As per the reports, three other countries of the Caribbean which were in the race to host the tournament included Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Bahamas. Grant further explained the format of the game and stated that it would be thrilled tournament in the history of Jamaica.

It was confirmed that at least five countries will participate in the tournament with complements of 20 to 30 athletes. She added that each country would bring about 20 to 30 athletes, and confirmed that the countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Bahamas, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands will participate in the tournament.

Jamaica will be coached by Miaden Stefanavo and the trainings will be held overseas in different training camps in Canada and China.