Its’ India versus England in Finals of ICC T20 World Cup at Barbados

West Indies: The finals of the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup is all set to take place between India and South Africa for the first time at Kensington Oval Cricket Ground, Barbados.

The match is scheduled to be held on June 29, 2024 at 10: 30 am and the decision will be taken for the world cup trophy.

Notably, India won the second semi-final match against England on Thursday at Guyana National Cricket Ground by 68 runs and reached the finals of the tournament. South Africa secured victory against Afghanistan in the first semi-final match at Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

South Africa reached the finals of the T20 World Cup for the first time ever in their cricket history and will now play against India. On the other hand, India defeated defending champion England and took revenge in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 when England chattered the dreams of India for the World Cup.

In the second semi-final, India was sent to the batting by England after winning the toss, and the team set the target of 172 runs by making 171 runs with the loss of seven wickets. However, India restricted England to 103 runs by taking their 10 wickets which has been exceptional on the ground of Guyana.

The spinners of India Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have remained game changer for India along with the supportive partnership of Jasprit Buhmarah and Ravindra Jadeja. Patel took three wickets inlcuding England skipper Jos Butler and Yadav took three wickets including Hary Brook and Sam Curan.

From the batting lineup, Rohit Sharma- an Indian skipper played the inning of 57 runs and contributed to the target efficiently, while Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja played significant innings and provided good totals to the team.

However, the star batter Virat Kohli again failed on the field and got out on 9 runs off 9 balls, shattering dreams of several fans who visited Guyana to see his comeback.

The bowling spells and batting showers have contributed well to the victory of India; however, these things have not been shown by England’s batters and bowlers.

On the other hand, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9 wickets and chased the target of 57 runs. The team will play their first final of the T20 World Cup, while most of the eyes of the world are on India and its players.