Desnarine Hanley to represent St Kitts and Nevis at 61st Jaycee Queens show

Miss Desnarine Hanley, who is as pretty as picture is all set to represent St. Kitts and Nevis in this year’s Miss Jaycees 2024. The event is all set to take place on 31st July 2024.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Miss Desnarine Hanley, who is as pretty as picture is all set to represent St. Kitts and Nevis in this year’s Miss Jaycees 2024. The event is all set to take place on 31st July 2024.

The 61st edition of the competition is themed as “Beauty Unbroken” and is committed to provide an unforgettable experience which will highlight the inner beauty, grace, strength and patience of the queens.

The Jaycees Queen Show is way more than just a beauty contest. It is an opportunity to promote women’s empowerment and self-esteem. Delegates from across the region will fight for the prized crown by demonstrating their skills, intelligence, and elegance.

Miss Desnarine Hanley has set high hopes to bring pride and honour to the twin islands as she competes against other 10 competitors. The event will be a breath-taking exhibition of beauty and grace, with each participant representing the theme “Beauty Unbroken.”

Apparently, the management of the Miss Jaycees Queen Show has revealed four of the eleven finalists so far. Estephanie Charles of Haiti, Kaena Rangassamy of Guadeloupe, Desnarine Hanely of St Kitts and Nevis, and Majestik Estrada-Petersen of the United States Virgin Islands are the four newly crowned beauty queens. The other seven contestants have yet to be announced by the management.

The management of the beauty contest had addressed a warm welcome to everyone for attending the event.

“We invite you to the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG), on July 31st at 8pm, where 11 delegates will vie for the title of Miss Jaycees Queen 2024!”

This year’s event will take place at the Antigua Recreation Ground and the event will commence from 8:00 pm.

The tickets for this highly anticipated event are available at two locations; the Townhouse Mega Store- All Saints Road and Land Antigua- Heritage Quay. The general tickets costs around $50 whereas the VIP ticket costs three times the general price that is $150.